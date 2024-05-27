Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Tops Box Office with Furiosa

Warner Bros. Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” earned an estimated $32 million in the holiday box office over the four-day weekend, while Sony’s (NYSE:SONY) “The Garfield Movie” brought in $31.1 million, according to studio estimates on Monday.

The final numbers are expected on Tuesday and will confirm the winner. Furiosa grossed $64.8 million globally, which, despite strong reviews, had a slightly softer debut than anticipated, especially when considering its $168 million production budget and star power in Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

However, for Sony, Garfield is still a success, even without topping the box office. The animated film has already earned over $91.1 million internationally against its $60 million budget. However, this Memorial Day weekend was one of the weakest in decades for Hollywood, with ticket sales down 22% from 2023.

Is WBD Stock a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on WBD stock based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 31% loss in its share price over the past year, the average WBD price target of $12.60 per share implies 63.11% upside potential.

