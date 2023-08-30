News & Insights

Warner Bros. Discovery Appoints Mark Thompson As Chairman And CEO Of CNN Worldwide

August 30, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Global media and entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced the appointment of Mark Thompson to the role of Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, effective October 9. Thompson will lead CNN's strategy, operations and business units, including its global portfolio of networks, channels and programming across broadcast, streaming and digital as well as employees worldwide. He will act as editor-in-chief.

Thompson was president and CEO of The New York Times from 2012-2020. He has served as Chairman of Ancestry since December 2020. Previously, he served as director-general of the BBC from 2004-2012. He led the development of the BBC iPlayer.

"The world needs accurate trustworthy news now more than ever and we've never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad. Where others see disruption, I see opportunity," Mark Thompson stated.

