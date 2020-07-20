US Markets
Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' movie release indefinitely, Variety reports

Contributor
Jill Serjeant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Warner Bros. on Monday said it was delaying indefinitely the release of Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet," which had been planned for August 12 in movie theaters, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported.

"Tenet" was expected to re-launch movie going in the United States following the shutdown of theaters in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

