Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' movie release indefinitely due to coronavirus

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Warner Bros. on Monday said it was delaying indefinitely the release of Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet," which had been planned for August 12 in movie theaters.

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (Reuters) - Warner Bros. T.N on Monday said it was delaying indefinitely the release of Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet," which had been planned for August 12 in movie theaters.

"Tenet" was expected to re-launch movie going in the United States as the first major Hollywood movie out in theaters following the shutdown in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates," the statement added. "We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for 'Tenet'."

The decision marked the third time the release date for the big budget movie has been changed because of the coronavirus. It was originally due for release on July 17, then changed to July 31, and later to Aug. 12.

