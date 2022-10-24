Warner Bros (WBD) Releases Lord of the Rings on a Web3 Platform

Warner Bros Discovery WBD recently announced that its home entertainment division is releasing its first-ever NFT film, Lord of Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, in collaboration with content blockchain pioneer Eluvio.



The Lord of the Rings is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films directed by Peter Jackson, whose franchise was recently bought by the Embracer Group.



This web3 entertainment, which is opening for purchase on Oct 21, allows fans to watch the extended version of the film in 4K UHD, access more than 8 hours of special features, view image galleries, discover hidden AR collectibles and explore themed navigation menus based on iconic locations from the beloved film, as well as own and trade the experience in a community marketplace.



The Eluvio Content Blockchain provides a high-performance, simple-to-use and cost-effective Web3 platform built for content. It enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing publishers and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more.



This transformation of traditional films to NFT films is a great opportunity for Warner Bros to attract a mass audience and bring a remarkable and engaging experience for them.

Warner Bros Expands Into Web3 Space

Warner Bros has been focusing on diversifying itself into the Web3 space lately.



The Warner Music Group, the mega record label conglomerate recently partnered with the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, to accelerate its artists’ expansion into Web3. This grants Warner Music artists early access to OpenSea products, improved discoverability of the NFT marketplace and grants them deeper engagement and ownership.



Warner Bros also collaborated with the NFT-focused social media platform, Nifty’s, in June and launched a story-driven blockchain program Looney Tunes: What’s Up Block? This has used digital art as a new medium for storytelling, creating a fresh narrative for the Looney Tunes franchise, which has been revealed through NFTs.



Warner Bros has also teamed up with Funko, a toy company to bring another popular pop-culture franchise to life in collectible format. The two firms manufacture physical and digital replicas (NFT) of valuable DC comics for sale exclusively via Walmart. The phygital (physical + digital) combination that includes DC Comics’ The Brave and The Bold collection, consisting of 30,000 NFTs, has been available for purchase from Oct 7.



However, with the rising demand for NFTs, Warner Bros is not the only entertainment company to have launched into NFTs. It faces tough competition from streaming giants like Netflix NFLX. Netflix and the NFT platform, Candy Digital, joined hands to create a series of digital collectibles dedicated to Season 4 of Stranger Things.

