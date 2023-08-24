News & Insights

Warner Bros to launch CNN Max news streaming service in US

August 24, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Thursday it was launching a round-the-clock news streaming service, CNN Max, on Sept. 27 in the United States.

CNN Max will seek to leverage the news network's global reporting resources, and also offer new original programs, such as "CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield."

It will seek to capitalize on the immediacy of breaking news and analysis, differentiating CNN Max from the short-lived CNN+ streaming service, which launched in March 2022, and featured lifestyle programs.

