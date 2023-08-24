Warner Bros to launch CNN Max news streaming service in US

Adds details on new service, paragraphs 2-3

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Thursday it was launching a round-the-clock news streaming service, CNN Max, on Sept. 27 in the United States.

CNN Max will seek to leverage the news network's global reporting resources, and also offer new original programs, such as "CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield."

It will seek to capitalize on the immediacy of breaking news and analysis, differentiating CNN Max from the short-lived CNN+ streaming service, which launched in March 2022, and featured lifestyle programs.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chizu Nomiyama)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.