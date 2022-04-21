Warner Bros shutting down CNN+ - Variety

April 21 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service, Variety reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The media firm is expected to provide details to employees on Thursday, according to the report.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

