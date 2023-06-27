News & Insights

US Markets
WBD

Warner Bros, NetEase launch 'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' video game

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

June 27, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - A Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O unit and China's NetEase Inc NTES.O on Tuesday announced the worldwide launch of role-playing video game "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened".

The free-to-play title will let players experience life as a student at Hogwarts, the fictional school of wizardry in the popular "Harry Potter" series of books by J.K.Rowling.

Players can learn magic spells and summon "Harry Potter" characters such as Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid as allies to aid in their battles.

The game can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android platforms from Tuesday, the companies said.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
NTES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.