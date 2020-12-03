US Markets
Warner Bros makes major shift to pandemic movie release plan

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's T.N Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movies, which are expected to include "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat," will be available on HBO Max for one month starting on the same day they debut in cinemas, the studio said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Nick Zieminski)

    Most Popular