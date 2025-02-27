Warner Bros. Discovery's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Warner Bros. Discovery. Our analysis of options history for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $154,370, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,036,235.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $15.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Warner Bros. Discovery's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Warner Bros. Discovery's significant trades, within a strike price range of $9.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.11 $1.05 $1.05 $11.00 $368.9K 6.8K 5.0K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.16 $1.15 $1.15 $11.00 $134.5K 6.8K 1.1K WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.11 $0.66 $1.0 $15.00 $100.0K 1.0K 1.0K WBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.96 $0.88 $0.9 $15.00 $90.0K 1.0K 1.0K WBD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.3 $1.85 $2.08 $10.00 $83.2K 3.0K 421

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 60 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Warner Bros. Discovery, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Warner Bros. Discovery's Current Market Status With a volume of 20,109,950, the price of WBD is up 6.57% at $11.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Warner Bros. Discovery

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

