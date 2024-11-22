Warner Bros. Discovery's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WBD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Warner Bros. Discovery. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $506,409, and 3 are calls, amounting to $88,160.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $16.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Warner Bros. Discovery's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Warner Bros. Discovery's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $16.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.45 $5.45 $15.00 $163.4K 2 300 WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.45 $3.3 $3.44 $12.00 $102.5K 342 2 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.46 $1.45 $1.45 $11.00 $68.4K 987 1.0K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.77 $16.00 $57.5K 0 100 WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.46 $1.46 $1.46 $11.00 $39.4K 987 270

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 60 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Warner Bros. Discovery, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Warner Bros. Discovery Trading volume stands at 15,487,489, with WBD's price down by -0.24%, positioned at $10.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 91 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Warner Bros. Discovery options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.