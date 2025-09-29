Warner Bros. Discovery (XTRA:J5A) Price Target Decreased by 10.23% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for Warner Bros. Discovery (XTRA:J5A) has been revised to 12,92 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 14,39 € dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,96 € to a high of 21,70 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.68% from the latest reported closing price of 16,71 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros. Discovery. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J5A is 0.25%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 1,996,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 108,926K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,571K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 14.74% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 77,212K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,437K shares , representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 0.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,753K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,754K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,908K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,042K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 60,091K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,540K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 49.07% over the last quarter.

