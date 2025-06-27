Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ended the recent trading session at $11.30, demonstrating a +1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 11.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.81%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.74 billion, indicating a 0.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $37.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97.4% and -3.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.38% increase. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.