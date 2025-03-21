Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the latest trading day at $10.74, indicating a +0.85% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's stock has dropped by 3.53% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.84 billion, down 1.16% from the year-ago period.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $39.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.4% and -0.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 192.95% lower. At present, Warner Bros. Discovery boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

