Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $26.87, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet have appreciated by 4.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.27%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.12, indicating a 119.05% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.33 billion, indicating a 4.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.07 per share and revenue of $36.96 billion, which would represent changes of -468.97% and -0.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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