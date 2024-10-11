Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $7.53, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet witnessed a loss of 1.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. On that day, Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.47%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.98 billion, indicating a 0.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$4.49 per share and a revenue of $40.48 billion, signifying shifts of -250.78% and -2.04%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.