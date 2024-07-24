Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's stock has climbed by 19.06% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 64.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.19 billion, down 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.40 per share and a revenue of $41.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +68.75% and -0.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.92% downward. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.