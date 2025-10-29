Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves 1.67%: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $21.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The stock of operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet has risen by 7.48% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2025. On that day, Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 180%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.18 billion, down 4.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $37.55 billion, signifying shifts of +108.01% and -4.5%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Warner Bros Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.68% higher. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 57.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 31.56.

Meanwhile, WBD's PEG ratio is currently 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.