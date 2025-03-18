Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reached $10.39, with a -0.86% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.71%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet have appreciated by 1.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting a 67.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.84 billion, down 1.16% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $39.1 billion, indicating changes of +97.4% and -0.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 192.95% lower within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.