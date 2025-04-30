Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $8.67, reflecting a -1.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet witnessed a loss of 14.1% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.14, reflecting a 65% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.82 billion, down 1.38% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and a revenue of $39.03 billion, representing changes of +97.19% and -0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.13% lower. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)

