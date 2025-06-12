Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ended the recent trading session at $10.17, demonstrating a -3.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's shares have seen an increase of 14.11% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Warner Bros. Discovery will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking a 96.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.74 billion, reflecting a 0.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $37.8 billion, which would represent changes of +97.62% and -3.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 50.65% upward. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

