Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $8.65, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.64%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's stock has climbed by 21.94% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.18, indicating a 64.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.14 billion, indicating a 2.09% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $40.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.63% and -1%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Warner Bros. Discovery. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.74% downward. At present, Warner Bros. Discovery boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

