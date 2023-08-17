Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.90, changing hands as low as $12.75 per share. Warner Bros Discovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.82 per share, with $16.3391 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.76. The WBD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

