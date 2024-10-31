Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.26, changing hands as high as $8.29 per share. Warner Bros Discovery Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.64 per share, with $12.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.35. The WBD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.