Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $27.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 1% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.12, indicating a 119.05% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.39 billion, indicating a 4.33% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.07 per share and a revenue of $37.04 billion, indicating changes of -468.97% and -0.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Warner Bros Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.7% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, placing it within the top 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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