Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $13.70, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.33%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet have appreciated by 19.38% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.32%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, up 96.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.78 billion, up 0.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $37.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +99.13% and -3.78%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Warner Bros Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 47.12% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

