Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) was up +1.43% at $13.50. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet witnessed a gain of 22.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.15, signifying a 96.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.78 billion, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $37.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +99.13% and -3.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.12% lower within the past month. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

