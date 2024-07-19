Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $8.67, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 21.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.22 billion, indicating a 1.3% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $41.09 billion, indicating changes of +69.53% and -0.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.94% lower. At present, Warner Bros. Discovery boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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