Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ended the recent trading session at $7.60, demonstrating a +1.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 9.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Warner Bros. Discovery will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 70.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.98 billion, unchanged from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$4.50 per share and revenue of $40.46 billion, indicating changes of -251.56% and -2.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. Warner Bros. Discovery is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

