Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ended the recent trading session at $7.78, demonstrating a +0.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 4.31% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 76.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.99 billion, up 0.07% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$4.47 per share and a revenue of $40.53 billion, indicating changes of -249.22% and -1.91%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. At present, Warner Bros. Discovery boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

