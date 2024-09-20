Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $8.24, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 12% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 141.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.99 billion, up 0.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.17 per share and revenue of $40.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -225.78% and -2.13%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

