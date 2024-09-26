Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) ended the recent trading session at $8.30, demonstrating a +1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.03, showcasing an 82.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.99 billion, indicating a 0.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.47 per share and revenue of $40.44 billion, which would represent changes of -249.22% and -2.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% increase. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.