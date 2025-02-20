Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) standing at $11.04, reflecting a +1.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had gained 8.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 14.82% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 162.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.37 billion, indicating a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 22.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.

We can also see that WBD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.