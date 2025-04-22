Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed at $7.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's shares have seen a decrease of 27.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2025. On that day, Warner Bros. Discovery is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.82 billion, indicating a 1.38% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $39.03 billion, which would represent changes of +97.19% and -0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.13% decrease. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

