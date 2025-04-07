Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reached $8.08, with a +0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 27.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 19.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.5%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.84 billion, indicating a 1.16% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $39.03 billion, which would represent changes of +97.4% and -0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Warner Bros. Discovery boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

