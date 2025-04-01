Warner Bros. Discovery Unusual Options Activity For April 01

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WBD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Warner Bros. Discovery. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $246,130, and 4 are calls, amounting to $213,456.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $14.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Warner Bros. Discovery's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Warner Bros. Discovery's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.5 to $14.0, over the past month.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.48 $0.45 $0.47 $7.50 $106.2K 46.4K 2.2K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.79 $0.78 $0.79 $10.00 $81.0K 8.3K 1.0K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.46 $0.43 $0.46 $14.00 $75.4K 1.6K 2.9K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.46 $0.43 $0.46 $14.00 $58.1K 1.6K 1.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.45 $0.43 $0.45 $14.00 $54.1K 1.6K 4.1K

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 70 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Warner Bros. Discovery, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 22,394,721, with WBD's price down by -2.98%, positioned at $10.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.67.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Warner Bros. Discovery options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for WBD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform

