Warner Bros. Discovery Turns To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) reported third quarter net income available to company of $135 million compared to a loss of $417 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.05 compared to a loss of $0.17. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's net income included $1.6 billion of pre-tax acquisition-related amortization of intangibles, content fair value step-up, and restructuring expenses. Total adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 billion, a 18% ex-FX decrease compared to the prior year quarter.

Total revenues were $9.6 billion, a 3% ex-FX decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $9.8 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.