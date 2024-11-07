News & Insights

Markets
WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Turns To Profit In Q3

November 07, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) reported third quarter net income available to company of $135 million compared to a loss of $417 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.05 compared to a loss of $0.17. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's net income included $1.6 billion of pre-tax acquisition-related amortization of intangibles, content fair value step-up, and restructuring expenses. Total adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 billion, a 18% ex-FX decrease compared to the prior year quarter.

Total revenues were $9.6 billion, a 3% ex-FX decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $9.8 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.