Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division

July 31 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Monday it would restructure its advertising sales division including the leadership team, as the entertainment major seeks to address a downturn in ad demand.

Advertising agency partners will now work with dedicated sales leaders and teams providing them with direct access to a variety of brands under the company's umbrella.

In the new leadership structure, Jon Diament will lead the ad and partner strategy, while Ryan Gould will take on a newly created role to head the digital team to oversee the company's advertising, programmatic sales and data strategy.

