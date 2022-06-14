Warner Bros Discovery to cut as much as 30% of ad sales jobs - The Information

Adds job cut details, background on other layoffs

June 14 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O will cut as much as 30% of jobs in its global advertising sales team, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs would result in nearly 1,000 jobs being cut over time, the report said, adding that the global team has about 3,000 members in it.

Coinbase Global COIN.O, real estate firms Redfin Corp RDFN.Oand Compass Inc COMP.Nare among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

