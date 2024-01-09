Warner Bros Discovery teams up with Tom Cruise for films deal

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Tuesday it will partner with Tom Cruise to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films this year, as the media company looks to revive productions after the Hollywood strike hampered schedules.

Tom Cruise has starred in films like "Edge of Tomorrow", "Rock of Ages" and "The Last Samurai" for Warner Bros.

The company says that Cruise and his production firm will have offices on the Warner Bros Discovery lot in Burbank.

Writers and actors from Hollywood went on strike last year, demanding higher wages and protection against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking.

The dual strikes shut down a large portion of film and television production, halted late-night talk shows and forced broadcast networks to fill TV slots with repeats of reality shows.

The strikes led to a delay in Cruise's next Mission Impossible film as production house Paramount Global PARA.O also bore the brunt of one of the longest work stoppages in the U.S. entertainment industry history.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

