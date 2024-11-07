Warner Bros. Discovery: Stock price does not reflect underlying value of company

08:53 EST Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD): Stock price does not reflect underlying value of company
- Warner Bros. Discovery says content cadence strong going into 2025, 2026
- Warner Bros. Discovery seeing ‘strong momentum’ in DTC business
- Warner Bros. Discovery says ‘working aggressively’ to pare down expense base
- Warner Bros. Discovery reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $2.41B vs. $2.97B last year
