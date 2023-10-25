Warner Bros Discovery shuffles consumer products unit as its head departs

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Wednesday the head of its consumer products division, Pam Lifford, was leaving and her role would be divided among senior leaders.

Robert Oberschelp, who currently leads North America consumer products for Warner Bros Discovery, will become head of global consumer products, reporting into Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell.

Preston Kevin Lewis, head of consumer products for Latin America and Retail Management for the Americas will add responsibility for North America consumer products, reporting to Oberschelp.

The company said it will recruit a new global head of franchise who will be responsible for developing the global IP portfolio across all businesses.

Departing executive Lifford is president of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences (GBFE) – the division that comprises WBD's worldwide consumer products, themed entertainment, franchise management and development, and DC Comics businesses.

The changes announced are effective Nov. 27, the company said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.