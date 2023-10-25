News & Insights

US Markets
WBD

Warner Bros Discovery shuffles consumer products unit as its head departs

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

October 25, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Wednesday the head of its consumer products division, Pam Lifford, was leaving and her role would be divided among senior leaders.

Robert Oberschelp, who currently leads North America consumer products for Warner Bros Discovery, will become head of global consumer products, reporting into Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell.

Preston Kevin Lewis, head of consumer products for Latin America and Retail Management for the Americas will add responsibility for North America consumer products, reporting to Oberschelp.

The company said it will recruit a new global head of franchise who will be responsible for developing the global IP portfolio across all businesses.

Departing executive Lifford is president of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences (GBFE) – the division that comprises WBD's worldwide consumer products, themed entertainment, franchise management and development, and DC Comics businesses.

The changes announced are effective Nov. 27, the company said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.