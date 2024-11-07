Warner Bros. Discovery says content cadence strong going into 2025, 2026

Says has great partnerships around the world to increase distribution. Seeing “a lot of strength” with Disney (DIS) and Hulu. Says “we have a lot of growth drivers ahead of us.”
- Warner Bros. Discovery seeing ‘strong momentum’ in DTC business
- Warner Bros. Discovery says ‘working aggressively’ to pare down expense base
- Warner Bros. Discovery reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $2.41B vs. $2.97B last year
