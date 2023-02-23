Warner Bros Discovery reports fourth-quarter loss

Adds details from earnings report
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O Inc on Thursday posted a loss of $2.1 billion in its fourth quarter, reflecting ongoing charges related to the restructuring of the merged media companies.
The company reported revenue of $11 billion, shy of analysts' consensus estimate of nearly $11.36 billion.
Warner Bros Discovery reported a loss of 86 cents per share. Before-tax earnings, or adjusted EBITA, of $2.6 billion modestly exceeded analysts' forecasts of $2.58 billion.
Shares of Warner Bros fell 4.6% after the report.
