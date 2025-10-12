Markets
PSKY

Warner Bros. Discovery Rejects Paramount's $20/shr Takeover Bid As Too Low : Report

October 12, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has rejected Paramount Skydance Corp.'s initial takeover bid, deeming it too low, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The offer, valued at approximately $20 per share, was turned down in recent weeks.

Paramount, led by David Ellison, is now exploring several strategic options in its pursuit of Warner Bros., including raising its bid, appealing directly to shareholders, or securing additional financial backing through a partner, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSKY
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.