Warner Bros Discovery raises prices of HBO Max ad-free subscription

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O is raising the prices of its new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the United States to $15.99 plus applicable taxes from $14.99 plus taxes earlier, the TV network said on Thursday.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery fell 3% to $119.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.