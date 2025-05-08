Warner Bros. Discovery Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD reported a first-quarter 2025 loss of 18 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The company had incurred a loss of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues decreased 10% year over year to $8.98 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.34%. Ex-forex revenues fell 9% year over year.



Advertising revenues decreased 8% year over year to $1.98 billion. Distribution revenues declined 2% year over year to $4.89 billion. Content revenues plunged 27% year over year to $1.87 billion. Other revenues were $247 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Streaming & Studios reported revenues of $4.35 billion, down 12% year over year. Global Linear Networks’ revenues fell 7% year over year to $4.77 billion.

WBD’s Subscriber Base Increases in Q1

WBD ended the first quarter of 2025 with 122.3 million global Max, HBO Max, HBO, and Discovery+ subscribers, which increased 5.3 million sequentially. Global ARPU was $7.11 compared with $7.44 in the previous quarter and $7.83 in the year-ago quarter.



WBD shares are up 2.63% at the time of writing this article. Warner Bros. Discovery shares have declined 16.7% year to date (YTD), underperforming its closest peers, Paramount Global PARA, Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX. While shares of Disney have declined 6.3%, Paramount Global and Netflix shares have appreciated 10.2% and 28%, respectively, YTD.



Post first-quarter 2025 results, WBD’s subscriber base trails Disney+’s subscriber base of 126 million as of March 29, 2025.

WBD’s Q1 Quarter Details

Streaming revenues were $2.66 billion, up 8% year over year. Studios’ revenues fell 18% year over year to $2.31 billion.



Under the Streaming segment, subscriber-related revenues increased 9% year over year to $2.57 billion. Content revenues fell 11% year over year to $88 million. Other revenues were $2 million in the reported quarter. Streaming Distribution revenues increased 7% year over year to $2.33 billion, while Streaming Advertising revenues surged 35% year over year to $237 million.



Under the Studios segment, Distribution revenues decreased 80% year over year to $1 million, while Streaming Advertising revenues plunged 75% year over year to $1 million. Content revenues fell 18% year over year to $2.14 billion, while other revenues declined 8% year over year to $173 million.



Under the Global Linear Networks segment, Distribution revenues decreased 9% year over year to $2.56 billion, while Advertising revenues plunged 12% year over year to $1.76 billion. Content revenues jumped 44% year over year to $380 million while other revenues inched up 1% year over year to $78 million.



In the first quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 billion, up 4% year over year.

WBD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, cash & cash equivalents were $3.89 billion compared with $5.31 billion as of Dec. 30, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, WBD’s $6 billion revolving credit facility was undrawn.



Warner Bros. Discovery ended first-quarter 2025 with $38 billion of gross debt and 3.8x net leverage. The company repaid $2.2 billion of debt during the reported quarter.

Zacks Rank & Earnings Estimate

Currently, Warner Bros. Discovery carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 loss is pegged at 19 cents per share, three cents wider over the past 30 days. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



