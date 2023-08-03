News & Insights

Warner Bros Discovery posts smaller loss on cost cuts

Credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER

August 03, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O posted a smaller loss for the second quarter on Thursday as the media conglomerate benefited from cost cuts, sending its shares 6% higher in premarket trading.

Media companies have been looking to strike the right balance between spending on content and boosting profitability.

Under Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery has been seeking to run its direct-to-consumer business, which includes the "Max" streaming service, more efficiently.

Net loss for the quarter came in at $1.24 billion, compared with a loss of $3.42 billion a year earlier. The company reported a more than 16% drop in total costs and expenses in the quarter.

The company forged by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc reported second-quarter revenue of $10.36 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

