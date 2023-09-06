Warner Bros Discovery plans to offer live sports for free on Max - Bloomberg News

Adds details in paragraphs 2, 4

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O plans to offer live sports at no additional price on its Max streaming service for a short period later this year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Customers will need to pay an added cost for sports on the platform starting next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The media and entertainment firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The company owns media rights to National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball, among other sporting events.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)

