Dec 20 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O CEO David Zaslav met with Paramount Global PARA.O CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday in New York City to discuss a possible merger, Axios reported, citing multiple sources.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.